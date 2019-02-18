Hardap Correctional inmates get opportunity to become tech savvy

The Hardap Correctional Facility received two computers and two printers from Telecom Namibia valued at N$30,500 which will be used in the education division for inmates’ accelerated learning in computer literacy studies.

Officer in Charge of the Hardap prison, Deputy Commissioner Leonard Mahundu, said the facility has 50 inmates enrolled in the educational programme and they were unable to meet their educational needs due to a lack of educational material and equipment.

“The overall objective of offender education in the Correctional Service is to address in an innovative way the educational needs of all offenders as identified through the educational assessment process. It forms an integral part of the overall rehabilitation strategy of the Namibia Correctional Service,” Mahundu explained.

He said the donation would enable the education officers to provide the offenders with a conducive study environment.

Head of Corporate Communications and Public Relations at Telecom Namibia, Oiva Angula, said promoting the rehabilitation and human development of prisoners is not just the task of the Namibia Correctional Service, but is a societal responsibility.

“It is important to empower our youth in conflict with the law with education, and scarce and critical skills development support to enhance their rehabilitation process and opportunities for sustainable social and economic reintegration upon release, parole and probation,” said Angula.

Caption: Superintendent Taukondjele Mateus receiving the computers on behalf of the Hardap Correctional Facility from Telecom Namibia’s Head of Corporate Communications and Public Relations, Mr Oiva Angula.