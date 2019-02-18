Letshego Bank expands footprint – opens Swakopmund Branch

Letshego Bank Namibia recently opened a full service branch in Swakopmund, bringing its physical network to a total of 17 branches nation-wide.

Through the new branch Letshego continues to extend the benefit of its offering into the non-government sector, offering borrowing, savings and micro-insurance solutions, as well as tailored solutions for Micro and Small Enterprises.

The new branch was officially opened by Her Worship, Pauline Nashilundo, Swakopmund’s Mayor.

“Swakopmund is a growing community that welcomes new investment that stands to bring value and opportunities to local residents. We look forward to Letshego’s new branch and team increasing our choice in financial services and ehancing access to finance for micro businesses in the area,” Nashilundo said at the official branch opening.

Officiating the event, Letshego’s Chief Executive Officer, Ester Kali said last year Letshego opened two new branches in Windhoek and Katutura, and have now added Swakopmud to the list of growing centres that Letshego supports.

“Letshego remains committed to increasing financial inclusion, by increasing access to simple and appropriate solutions, that meet the needs of our people. Our physical branch network is further extended by our growing digital or electronic channels, that includes ATMs, cards and mobile phone banking,” she added.

Meanwhile, last year, Letshego launched its ‘All-in-1 LetsGo’ account, an easy-to-use, value adding account, that enables clients to save and borrow through one facility, earning competitive interest rates on low balances, to boost the local savings culture.

Furthermore, Letshego partnered with the government’s ‘Financial Literacy Initiative’ to support the training, empowerment and upskilling of community members in managing their money effectively, as well as using financial loans for productive and sustainable purposes.