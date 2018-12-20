MultiChoice helps Havana children enjoy the Christmas season

Pastors Anna and Petrus Kharigus from the Jesus Maak Die Storm Stil Ministries in Havana received food valued at N$5000 for the children of this disadvantaged community, from the MultiChoice Namibia staff.

The cable TV company’s staff personally delivered the food last week, surprising the children with a special visit, handing out Christmas packs containing juice, chips, sweets biscuits and lollies to the happy children.

Roger Gertze, Managing Director of MultiChoice Namibia said they heard about Anna and the amazing work she and her husband are doing in the Havana community through their ministry and wanted to help.

“Sometimes she struggles to provide for her own family, yet there she is always helping those less fortunate,” he emphasised explaining that this was a natural partnership that they hope will have a significant, positive impact in the lives of these children going forward.

MultiChoice staff also delivered fresh fruit as well as minced meat, sugar, macaroni, salt, sugar and maize meal, which Anna will use to cook a delicious Christmas Day lunch for the children, bringing a little more festive joy into their lives.

The children gifted them with songs of appreciation, sung in unison to say thank you, which brought home the true message of Christmas and the power of giving to those less fortunate.