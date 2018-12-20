Skilled offroad drivers collect funds for specialised equipment for small cancer patients

The treatment of toddler and juvenile cancer patients often lead to complications due to their small, or inaccessible veins. To get around this problem, doctors use catheters with several inlets which they connect for the duration of the treatment to a large central vein.

The Land Rovers Owners Namibia club recently hosted an inter-marque offroad competition to collect donations for the specialised catheters the young cancer patients require. The competition was styled the Battle of the Brans for Cancer and it drew 32 drivers who had to display their skill in rough conditions.

All the donations from the drivers, other sponsors and the day’s spectators, together came to an amount of just over N$17,400. This money was used to buy the special paediatric catheters from Sun Medical Supplies which were presented to Dr van Wyk of the State Hospital in Windhoek’s paediatric cancer ward last week.

Caption: Tanley Eises and Dr van Wyk of the Paediatric Cancer ward.