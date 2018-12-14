Eighty year old van der Westhuizen crowned top senior golfer

Eighty year old golfer, Piet van der Westhuizen, was recently crowned as the winner of the Bank Windhoek Swakopmund Coastal Senior Open Golf Day tournament.

The annual Bank Windhoek Swakopmund Coastal Senior Open Golf Day tournament, took place at the Rossmund Golf Course last week.

Although the event involves the play-offs between the coastal and the central seniors, individual entrants also participated.

Van der Westhuizen, who is also a former Bank Windhoek employee, won the tournament with a total of 72 points. The tournament attracted 44 players who competed for the ultimate prize. Tim Botha scooped up the Bank Windhoek Player of The Day Award.

The event was part of the Bank Windhoek Summer Festival which is being hosted this holiday season for visitors to the coast. As a sponsor, the Bank has lined up entertainment and activities for every holiday maker who plans on celebrating the festive season at the coast.

The Bank Windhoek Summer Festival will conclude on Saturday, 22 December.