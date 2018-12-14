Cement maker burns tonnes of non-recyclable waste as alternative fuel to fire kiln

“Zero waste to landfill should be a mindset that encourages everyone to add value to the things we use and the environment we live in and to save our valuable planet for future generations,” said Gys Louw when he announced that recycled waste is playing an ever-increasing role as an alternative source of energy.

Rent-A-Drum said tonnes of additional waste is generated during the festive season, but it has found a willing partner in Ohorongo Cement who generates as much as 40% of the energy for its kilns from alternative sources, including waste that is not fit for conventional recycling.

“If all waste is collected and taken to the Rent-A-Drum waste management centres in the Khomas, Erongo and Oshana regions, Ohorongo Cement will ensure that it is disposed of in a sustainable manner,” stated Louw.

Ohorongo burns processed, none-recyclable material along with other alternative fuels to fire the kiln, which is the key process of cement manufacturing. The kiln has gas temperatures of up to 2000 °C ensuring complete combustion and destruction of all organic substances, resulting in no harmful emissions.

This year, Ohorongo disposed of over 70 trucks of none-recyclable material as alternative fuel, alongside wood chips and charcoal dust in its kiln. For the past six months, Ohorongo’s kiln has been running on over 40% alternative fuels.

“It’s exciting to see how much none recyclable materials we can use in the cement manufacturing processes and even though we utilise other alternative fuels the refuse-derived fuels make a huge difference. If every Namibian can make it their ‘way of living’ to ensure that all waste is disposed in a responsible manner, Namibia can become a clean country,” said Jean Amaambo the Alternative Fuel Administrator.

“The environment belong to all of us and we have a collective responsibility to take care of it. That is why our operations is set up in a way that we are able to ensure that less waste is send to the landfill by utilising processed none recyclable waste as alternative fuel in our process,” said Junge Jansen, Ohorongo’s Environmental Coordinator.

Caption: Jean Amaambo the Alternative Fuel Administrator at Ohorongo Cement in the Refuse-derived fuel shed.