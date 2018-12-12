Practising and prospective lawyers awarded for academic and legal excellence

Law student, Stephanie Busch, recently received an award for her academic achievements in 2017 at the UNAM Justice Training Centre where she scored an average of 72% for all eleven subjects. Vilho Kadumo Mbangu received the award for the best final-year LLB student, also at UNAM, with an average mark of 71%.

These awards for academic excellence are conferred every year by the Judge JP Karuaihe Trust, to recognise the students’ achievements, and to honour the memory of Judge Fonnie Karuaihe who died in a car accident almost twenty years ago.

The awards ceremony is held in conjunction with the Law Society of Namibia and usually takes place on the same day when the members of the society meet for their Annual General Meeting. This creates an opportunity for lawyers to meet their future colleagues coming from the ranks of the law students.

At the same event, the Law Society awards its own members for legal excellence. This year Metcalfe Attorneys received the Social Responsibility award, accepted by Florian Beukes on behalf of the law firm. No award was named in the category ‘Human Rights.’

All awards were presented by the Law Society’s chairperson, Meyer van den Berg, assisted by Ngamane Karuaihe-Upi.

After the awards ceremony, the Director of the Law Society, Retha Steinmann, commented “The Law Society of Namibia congratulates the JPK Trust with its 19th Anniversary and wishes the JPK Trust much success with their future endeavours. The Law Society trusts that their commitment to providing bursaries to deserving candidates to study law and honouring achievements will go from strength to strength and that the Law Society and the JPK Trust will have a long and fruitful relationship.”

Caption: Awarded for academic and legal excellence, from the left, Stefanie Busch (Best 2017 JTC student), Meyer van den Berg (Law Society chairperson), Saima Nambinga (Law Society vice chairperson), Umbi Karuaihe-Upi (JPK Trust trustee), Ramon Maasdorp (former Law Society chairperson), Ngamane Karuaihe-Upi (trustee), and Florian Beukes (Metcalfe Attorneys). Vilho Mbangu was writing an examination at the time of the awards ceremony.