Second batch of Desert Fruit Grade Zeroes ready for primary school next year

The Grade 0 children in the preprimary Desert Fruit Kids crèche this week celebrated their graduation, signalling that they are ready to join a primary school next year. This is the second batch of Grade 0s who have completed their preprimary schooling at Desert Fruit.

The date grower in the Ariamsvlei district, Desert Fruit Namibia, has a large workforce whose children must be prepared for primary school. To this end, a Kindergarten was established on the farm with the intention to prepare the young ones for a seamless cross-over from preprimary to formal school. The children who graduated this week are ready to join Grade 1 at Ariamsvlei Primary School next year.

School principal Forbes said she is looking forward to welcome the new learners from the Desert Fruit Kids crèche, adding that last year’s group was well prepared and quickly found their way in Grade 1.

Suzette Smit, the Crèche Headmistress said they provide the Desert Fruit children with a safe haven during the day when their parents are at work on the farm. “We believe that creating a caring and loving environment will assist children to mentally engage, be emotionally more mature and be open to learning as they grow up. Providing a good education, having fun, making friends, preparing for primary school and developing life skills are all pillars of our Desert Fruit Kids commitment.”

Caption: Standing behind the preprimary learners of the Desert Fruit Kids crèche, from the left, Christine Kavamba, Headmistress Suzette Smit, Desert Fruit Managing Director, Seth Holmes, Kindergarten benefactor, Willemieke van der Stap-van den Nieuwenhuijzen and teacher Maria van der Byl, teacher Maria Immaneul and Lydia Sifaku.