Appalling learning conditions in the Erongo region prompt bank to lend a helping hand

The FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust recently handed over new school chairs and tables valued at N$100,000 to Omatjete Primary School, Okongue Primary School, Otjohorongo Primary School and Otjiperongo Junior Secondary School in the Erongo Region.

The donation came as a result of visit by FirsRand Namibia Foundation and FNB Omaruru to one of the schools. During the visit the foundation was disheartened by the appalling learning environments which prompted them to lend a helping hand.

Jan Engelbrecht, Branch Manager at Omaruru FNB said the simplicity of the idea and the difference just a small investment in repairs could make to the school and their learners, resonated with them.

“We would like to make a change to our community, to the teachers and the learners at our local school, therefore we feel this project can be beneficial to all school throughout our great nation, while promoting FNB as a sustainable partner to our communities,” he added.

He believes it is of utmost importance to involve the community in the solution they are providing and they are not just supplying new tables and chairs, they are asking the schools or prisons to provide the labour and be part of the solution.

“We are showing our country that together we can make a different and a change,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Engelhardt Uriab, Inspector of Education said they can only through collective efforts achieve their goal to educate and train the local child and equip them to shape their future.

Caption: Inspector of Education, Engelhardt Uirab addressing school board members and principals in the Omatjete Cluster.