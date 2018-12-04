Click-Shop-Pay, Cymot first retailer to commission dedicated digital store

Cymot’s Head of Marketing and Brand, Gabriela Raith, had reason to celebrate earlier this week when the outdoors and lifestyle group launched its e-commerce trading platform with more than 15,000 items live.

Cymot Chief Executive, Axel Theissen (right), joined by Ruairi Hammond of Marketing, officially launched Cymot’s digital store, saying it is a first for Namibia and definitely a milestone for Cymot.

All the listed items can be ordered and paid via the trading platform, Click-Shop-Pay, which is located on the Cymot website at cymot.com .

Raith described the digital store as part of the group’s strategy to simplify shopping, especially for those far from towns where there are Cymot branches. “The underlying theme of the online web store is to simplify life for the customer by simplifying the shopping process,” she said.

“As our e-commerce trading platform is still in the new-born phase, Cymot is proud to be one of the leaders in this sphere” said Theissen. “The site features world-class technology, super-fast download speeds, multi-browser functionality and real-time pricing and product availability,” he added.