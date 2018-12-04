DRINKiQ programme reaches 6500 people over the years

About 429 employees from the Navachab Gold Mine attended Namibia Breweries Limited’s DRINKiQ programme which empowers participants with knowledge on alcohol and the consumption thereof from 12 to 16 November in Karibib.

According to the O&L Group Corporate Social Investment (CSI) Coordinator, Venessa Mwiya the programme which has been running since 2009 equips participants with a better understanding of the short- and long-term effects of alcohol abuse, which empowers them to make smart decisions when it comes to alcohol consumption. To date, the programme has reached over 6500 Namibians.

“When we change our behavior towards alcohol and how we consume it, it is already a great start to curbing societal concerns which supports the O&L Group purpose of ‘Creating a future, enhancing life’ for all Namibians,” Mwiya said.

Elizabeth Farmer, Navachab Gold Mine said that she has no doubt that the program has already made an impact on the mindsets of everyone who has undergone the training.

“I am hopeful that after these sessions, we will see a reduction in the positive test at the entrance gate, and I believe we have equipped our employees with a tool to make an informed decision. We promise to continuously raise awareness about drinking responsibly and to conduct an evaluation session early in the New Year. My highlights of the sessions include ‘Behavior change on a big night out’ – most employees enjoyed this section of the training and many could recognize their behavior. I also thoroughly enjoyed the ‘Unit Standard’ chapter, as well as the chapter that focused on the time aspect for the body to process the alcohol. The formula on how to calculate a standard unit, and the impact of alcohol at the workplace, personal life and the community were very relevant and impactful topics,” Farmer said.