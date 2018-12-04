Namibia Children’s Health Organisation’s project gives hope to parents facing the shock and challenge of a premature birth

By Natasha Jacha.

Dr Wim de Mey a paediatrician and one of the founders of Namibia Children’s Health Organisation, last week took an opportunity to unveil their’Wall of Hope’ poster project during the celebration of World Premature Day at the Windhoek Central maternity hospital.

The project consists of ten framed posters featuring children that were born prematurely in the hospital and overcame their heroic struggle to thrive in daily life, as well as plaques showing the poster’s sponsor.

Photographs were taken and sponsored by local photographers, Aneen Graupe Photography, Christian Stiebahl Photography and Melanie de la Hunt Photography and framed by Framtique.

Dr De Mey took time to acknowledge the amazing works done by the parents of the “superheroes” who fight for the lives of premature babies, living harrowing, stressfull days of stabilising and screening for complications, and preventing and combatting infections.

“It is during these times that the staff form a bond with the parents and children, which ceases when the babies reach 1.8kg and are discharged,” said the doctor.

Maternity hospital physician, Dr Jona, in his speech, remarked how all the staff have a passion and love for the little ones and how all want to give them a voice to let them thrive. “This passion and love is what gave rise to the idea of the project in the neonatal team, which serves as a beacon of hope for parents facing the shock and challenge of the premature birth, and as energising motivation for staff.”

“The birth of a child is a magical, heart-warming moment in which parents can welcome their new precious human being into the cosy nest of their family. For some parents, this moment is postponed by the fact that their baby has been born prematurely. Instead of holding their miracle in their arms, they often have to watch from the sidelines (of the incubator). Confused and scared, they watch their child being cared for by strangers,” continued Dr de Mey.

At the celebration, many mothers gave testimonies of the struggles they faced and the enormous faith needed to hold on. Gurschzon-Celento Tumelo van Wyk, now 19 years old, born at 500g, stood tall and proud as a survivor against all odds!

In closing, Dr De Mey informed those present of the formation and registration of the “Namibia Children’s Health Organisation”, an organisation raising funds for the much-needed infrastructure, staff and equipment for neonatal care, in order to reduce the mortality rate.

Meanwhile, people interested in helping or donating can contact Dr de Mey ([email protected]). Anyone wanting to donate specifically to the “Wall of Hope Poster Project” can go to https://aneengraupe.myportfolio.com .

Caption: From Left to Right: Dr Wim de Mey, Dr Nangula Hiveluah, Leoni Futter and Monique Brandt of Namibia Children’s Health Organisation.