Ever eaten a cheetah cookie? Visit the Cheetah Foundation over the weekend and find out what a cheetah tastes like

Announcing the local celebration of international Cheetah Day next week Tuesday, the Cheetah Conservation Fund said Namibians can visit the world-famous research facility starting this Saturday 01 December until Tuesday 04 December without paying the standard admission fee.

This is an ideal opportunity for Namibian families to tour the Cheetah Conservation Fund’s centre near Otjiwarongo.

Staff and volunteers will be available to share more information about the fund’s education and community programmes. They will also demonstrate the tools they use in their work such as camera traps, satellite collars, e-Shepherd collars and fox lights. Visitors will also have the opportunity to meet some of CCF’s livestock guarding dogs and observe a cheetah feeding (12:00 weekends, 14:00 on weekdays). The Cheetah Café in the Visitor Centre offers a variety of treats to help make the occasion more festive, including cheetah cookies.

To enhance the experience, CCF staff and interns will offer a variety of educational activities and booths in Otjiwarongo on Saturday 01 December and on Tuesday 04 December. Staff and volunteers will man various places around the town to greet community members and visitors and share why it is known as ‘The Cheetah Capital of the World.’ A craft station will be available for young learners to make their own cheetah masks.

“International Cheetah Day is a wonderful opportunity to learn about the cheetah and to have some fun with the entire family”, said Dr. Laurie Marker, Founder and Executive Director of the CCF. “We hope you will join us. We promise a cheetah learning adventure appropriate for all ages.”

The Cheetah Conservation Fund is located 45 km from the town of Otjiwarongo on the D2440 road. CCF facilities are open every day from 08:00 to 17:00 except 25 December. The centre regularly hosts community members and school groups from Namibia as well as international tourists and groups from all over the world. (www.cheetah.org)