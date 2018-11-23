German Embassy donates to special needs children in Swakopmund

The German Embassy has signed a funding agreement with Stepping Stone Special Education School which will see the Embassy donate N$120,000 to the Swakopmund-based school.

Stepping Stone opened its doors in 2015 and children with autism and related special needs like pervasive development disorders and certain instances of down syndrome are getting adequate care through trained staff.

The classes are divided into small groups, which ensure better advancement for the learners. The principal Almarie Mostert, who has been working for more than 12 years in this field, is very dedicated and creates a relaxed and conducive atmosphere through her special care for the children.

The financial support of the Embassy is used in particular to raise awareness in the field of autism. Flyers in three different national languages will be printed and distributed in public facilities, such as Ministry of Education, Ministry of Child Welfare, Ministry of Health and Early Childhood Development Centres. In addition, regular information events will be held in schools and other public places.

Furthermore the school will acquire therapeutic-educational materials and educational toys to stimulate the development of the children. The purpose of the information sessions is to create a better network to give affected families the opportunity to get support.