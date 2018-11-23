Slammer keeps it strictly hip-hop in debut album

Jeffrey Haoseb, better know as by his stage name Slammer, launched his debut hip-hop/rap album entitled ‘When I make it’ this week.

At launch at Tornado’s restaurant, the artist also premiered four music videos from the same album as well as his autobiography on video, showing his fans exactly who his is where he is coming from.

This album has 20 tracks and according to the artist he for this album he distanced himself from incorporating elements from other genres in his music.

“Instead I have kept it strictly hip-hop and I took my time complete this album,” he added.

Slammer said he had been quiet for the past two years because he was working on this album, and in the process was rediscovering himself.

“Hip Hop in the country is not as popular compared to Kwaito and House music, but I am trying to make sure that it becomes as popular as the other two genres,” he added.

Meanwhile he encouraged artists to take their art serious and always aim for the best, even though they will encounter challenges along the way.

“I urge young upcoming rappers to push for international recognition because we have seen the artist that we started doing music with flourishing in the industry,” he added.

Slammer has also been selected as the ambassador for children with learning disabilities advocating on the importance of prioritizing children with disabilities.