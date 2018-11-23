Industry professionals to converge in SA for Africa Trade Week 2019

Over 10,000 trade stakeholders are set to converge in Johannesburg in June next year for Africa Trade Week, the key platform for continental trade across the retail, hospitality, food and beverage and wholesale sectors.

Africa Trade Week will be held from 23 to 25 June 2019, at the Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg.

Africa Trade Week, hosted by dmg events, incorporates three leading exhibitions – The Hotel Show Africa, Africa’s Big 7 and SAITEX, as well as their associated conferences and workshops, to create the new home of trade highlighting pan-African business opportunities, products, services, equipment, supplies, innovations, technology and solutions.

The co-location of these leading events will bring together over 10,000 international industry professionals from 53 countries and over 500 exhibitors from more than 40 countries for three days of business negotiations, networking, market research and knowledge-sharing.

“Africa Trade Week will bring together the pan-African and international hospitality, tourism, food & beverage and retail sectors for a world-class gathering under the theme “Africa – the new home of trade,” said Brad Hook, Divisional Director at dmg events Middle East, Asia and Africa.

“With multiple strategic overlaps between the three sectors, these events will now bring the world to Africa and Africa to the world to source products, discuss issues and trends, and identify opportunities for international trade,” added Hook.

Africa Trade Week 2019 includes: SAITEX one of Africa’s largest and most well established trade exhibitions, SAITEX has served as the key annual product sourcing opportunity for the entire continent’s retail and trade industry for over 25 years.

Government officials, diplomats, entrepreneurs and business leaders from around the world meet at SAITEX to discuss trade opportunities, and more than 140 exhibitors from 17 countries will showcase thousands of products across all major import and export categories, including clothing & fashion accessories, IT products, pharmaceuticals, electronics, homewares, tools & hardware and chemicals.

A new conference – The Trade Development Forum will serve as a platform for intra-Africa trade discussions where key subjects include the new African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), and opportunities available through international trade agreements such as AGOA.

Africa’s Big 7: The only food & beverage retail trade show in Africa to bring together hundreds of global suppliers with motivated buyers, Africa’s Big 7 is the annual meeting place for food professionals across the continent.

The two-day FOODNEXT.AFRICA conference running alongside Africa’s Big 7 is built around an agenda of critical debate on addressing opportunities and challenges in the sector. Africa’s Big 7 also features highlights such as Café Culture workshops offering free barista and drinkspro training, and the South African edition of the Global Pizza Challenge.

The Hotel Show showcases international products and innovations for hotels, restaurants, cafes, taverns, shebeens and food outlets.

Thousands of decision makers including GMs, owner operators, procurement managers, designers, developers and front-line hospitality personnel attend the Hotel Show to network and discover the latest in services, décor, finishes, uniforms and hospitality technologies.

The Hotel Show also features live events, training workshops and competitions, as well as the Hospitality Leadership Forum, the country’s most comprehensive two-day conference for the hospitality sector.

“Africa Trade Week is the three-day international trading platform that establishes South Africa as the gateway to the continent while delivering the latest cutting edge innovations, new ideas and products, trends, insight and future thinking,” said Hook.