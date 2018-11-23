Namport signs second agreement to accommodate more students as interns

Mr Bisey /Uirab, Chief Executive of the Namibian Ports Authority and Professor Kingo Mchombu, acting Vice Chancellor of the International University of Namibia (IUM), last week signed a Memorandum of Agreement to work together to ensure that students from the university’s coastal campus get practical experience at the Port of Walvis Bay in their relevant fields of studies.

/Uirab, said “this agreement will provide opportunities to students from IUM to undertake internships at Namport for on-the-job training to complement the textbook knowledge that they have received from the institution of higher learning.”

He expressed the wish that the two organisations will work together on research projects to the benefit of both, and for the benefit of Namibia.

/Uirab said that human resource development was one of the key imperatives at the Ports Authority because achievement of success is determined by the quality of staff members an entity has.

Through its in-house learning initiatives, Namport has an internal staff bursary programme for staff members who enroll for post graduate studies.

Prof Mchombu said that the agreement serves to cement strategic relationships between the two institutions describing it as a great opportunity for growth for all parties involved.

A working committee will be put together to ensure that everything that has been outlined in the agreement is implemented.

Earlier this year, Namport also signed a similar agreement with the Namibian Training Authority.