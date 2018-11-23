Maiden sports tourney set for Elombe Village in Oshikoto Region

The community of Elombe in the Oshikoto region will be host a mega sports competition from 20 to 30 December, a first of its kind in the region.

The tournament seeks to cater for different sport codes such as volleyball, netball, soccer and chess.

The organisers in a statement said the tournament is for a non-profit cause that seeks to invest in education by giving 100% of the registration fee to Elombe Combined School’s top performing grade 10 learners in the 2019 academic year.

“In the long run we plan to extend this initiative to different schools and locality for instance, Iikokola, Onamutene, Oniihwa and Onayena just to name but a few and teams are expected to pay N$300 as registration fee,” they added.

The tournament also aims to provide a place where a community can come together to have fun in a supportive environment and yet seek to identify talent and potential to develop and help young players fulfill their potential whilst promoting sports, education and entrepreneurship at the grassroots level.

Kandy Abner, a teacher at Elombe Combined school said the initiative is welcome as it will help motivate learners to do well in their studies and most importantly expose some of the school team players that participate in the tournament to improve their playing skills and become better players that will add talent to the school team.

Furthermore Paulus Negongo, one of the sponsors said when all members of the community pull together for a united case, the power becomes unlimited.

“The change or transformation, that occurs from the entire community is something greater than just what a small group of the community or an individual can achieve,” he added.

Meanwhile, the main goal of the tournament is to increase participation in sport activities through gender inclusivity and increase the passing rate of grade 10 learners at Elombe Combined School.