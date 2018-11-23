Shack dwellers get lifeline – MTC, Huawei celebrate 10 year partnership in style, donate N$10 million to construct low cost houses

Mobile Telecommunications company, MTC Namibia and Huawei this week celebrated 10 years of working together.

At a gala dinner held on Monday evening in celebration of the milestone, MTC and Huawei donated N$10 million to the Namibia Shack Dwellers Federations to construct 250 low cost houses countrywide.

Speaking at event MTC’s Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer, Tim Ekandjo said a house is not a privilege but a societal necessity and its provision thereof does not have to continue being a challenge.

It is estimated that there are currently close to 300,000 people living in shack dwellings in the informal settlements throughout the country.

At the event the H.E President Hage Geingob who was the honourable guest said, the partnership is a solid foundation of how best South-South cooperation presents fair opportunities for business.

“This partnership has played a role in ensuring that people have access to the latest in mobile communication technology and ensuring that we remain at part with our global peers,” he said.

Meanwhile the Managing Director of Huawei Namibia, Kian Chen, said, rooted in Namibia for more than a decade, Huawei has been proactively fulfilling its corporate social responsibility for a long-term and sustainable value creation with our partners.

“We are grateful to be in this journey with MTC in facilitating the development of the local communities and result in win–win situations by enhancing ICT infrastructure with customers, nurturing an ecosystem with industrial and academic partners, bridging digital divide by cultivating ICT talent, to contribute to the goal of shared prosperity” Kian added.

Caption: 2nd from left: Honourable Peya Mushelenga (Minister of Urban and Rural Development); Luo Lei (Senior vice president Huawei Southern Africa), Vetumbuavi Mungunda (MD: Standard Bank); and Elvis Nashilongo (MTC Board Chairperson).