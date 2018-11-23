Nedbank’s new environmental friendly headquarters set to be energy and resource-efficient

Nedbank Namibia hosted a groundbreaking on the site where the bank’s new headquarters will stand in the Central Business District.

The headquarters will be located on Freedom Plaza, complementing the central business district’s skyline and overall urban landscape, and is bound to inspire awareness around the myriad of benefits of green architecture.

In order to minimize greenhouse gas emissions, the design will incorporate a metering system, which at “a very granular level”, will monitor and control the effective use of energy.

Speaking at the event Nedbank Namibia Managing Director, Lionel Matthews said they are building a great place for Nedbankers to work, and a great place for clients to bank and invest.

“It is generally accepted that buildings consume 40% of the world’s energy and 25% of our fresh water, and generate 40% of waste landfill. This is why it was critical for us to design, construct and operate a building that is energy- and resource-efficient, and environmentally responsible,” he added.

His worship Councilor Muesee Kazapua, the Mayor of the city of Windhoek who delivered the keynote address at the event applauded the bank for its continuous confidence in the economy.

“Infrastructural development of this magnitude are testimony that Namibia’s investment policy and political atmosphere that prevail in our country, remains pivotal to our economic development,” he added.

Meanwhile Nedbank is aiming to achieve a five-star green rating for their new headquarters, the second highest rating possible.

Silke van der Merwe: Nedbank Chief Operating Officer, said the project “not only further illustrates our commitment as a responsible corporate citizen to contribute to sustainable practices, but also provides an environment for their staff that allows them to be part of a sustainable future”.

Meanwhile, Nedbank has also begun a three-year programme to prepare staff and introduce sustainability practices into their existing buildings.

Caption: (fltr) Charl de Kock, Deputy Head of Property Services at Nedbank Group; Councillor Muesee Kazapua, Mayor of Windhoek Nedbank Lionel Matthews, Namibia MD,and Advocate Theo J Frank, Chairman of the Nedbank Namibia Board of Directors.