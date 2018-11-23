Select Page

Annual golf tourney raises funds for cancer screening at community clinics

The Cancer Association of Namibia received N$105,000 which was raised at the annual Sanlam Golf Challenge.

The association said this collaboration of hope has continued for more than two decades and have impacted thousands of lives through preventative screening and early detection of cancer.

The funds are put to work at the association’s community clinics, providing accessible screening for breast and cervical cancer in women.

The funds will also be used to detect elevated prostate specific antigen levels in men that may be indicative of prostate cancer through the PSA rapid test.

Caption: Wessel Kotze (right) of Sanlam Namibia handing the donation raised by the annual Sanlam Golf Challenge for Cancer to Rolf Hansen, Chief Executive of the Cancer Association of Namibia.

 

