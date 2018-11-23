Brave Warriors captain to miss Dr Hage Geingob Cup action on Saturday

The Brave Warriors will be without the services of captain Ronald Ketjijere and goalkeeper Ratanda Mbazuvara as the duo joins their club African Stars for the CAF Champions League Preliminary Round fixture at Comoros Island on 28 November, according to the Namibia Football Association website

The Brave warriors will play the Black Stars of Ghana who arrived in Windhoek Thursday morning. for this year’s annual Dr. Hage Geingob Cup which will be played on Saturday at the Sam Nujoma stadium.

This setback was confirmed by coach Ricardo Mannetti, who despite the disappointment of losing the players is still upbeat about the opportunity for other players and the task at hand.

“Ronald will be missed because he is the glue on and off the pitch but it is an exciting opportunity for whoever will come in his role to show how they will do things. They will not have to be a Ronald but their own personality to the position will be key and we will see how that player will relate”, Mannetti explained.

Seasoned midfield maestro Petrus Shitembi will take over the armband on the day and is expected to continue his rich vein of form.

“Petrus will surely take over and he is capable of leading the team. He’s’ been around and will carry on this added responsibility as a true professional that he has been over the past six years in the national team. Other players can also make the absent captain and the nation proud”, said Mannetti.

Gates will open at 10h00 and the first 5000 supporters will receive various souvenirs such as caps, t-shirts and other hampers courtesy of the event organizers and sponsors, MTC, Namibia Breweries, Huawei, NWR and Air Namibia.

Tickets are N$30 each from Web-tickets Namibia at all Pick n Pay’s countrywide and Football House in Katutura.

There will be a “kick and win” with former goalkeepers against the fans, the latter winning prices country of the sponsors of the one-day celebratory event.

Top local musicians will entertain the crowd before the match as well as during half time and after the match – artists such as Gazza, Exit, Female Donkey, Tequila, Tate Buti and The Dogg will be on the MIC and the first match of the day to start at 12h30 as the Young Gladiators face their seniors, U23s before main match kicks off at 16h00.