O&L Leisure 6% wage increase to benefit 313 employees

O&L Leisure successfully concluded its wage negotiations with the Shop Steward Committee, and the Tourism and Allied Workers Union of Namibia (TAWUN).

The one-year substantive agreement affects 313 employees for the period 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2019.

Inclusive of employees in the bargaining unit (grades 1 – 5) at Chobe Water Villas (CWV), Mokuti Etosha Lodge, Midgard Country Estate, and Strand Hotel Swakopmund, the agreement signed entails a 6% wage increase, backdated to 01 July 2018, and a 100% bonus (13th cheque).

Shane Johr, O&L Manager: Group Employee Relations stressed the amicable negotiation process with the Shop Steward Committee as well as the union and what a huge difference such a positive and understanding relationship between the parties make.

“When it comes to wage negotiations, improving and contributing to uplifting the living standards of the employees, while maintaining the sustainability of the company, is our main focus. Our people remain our greatest asset as they keep our business going despite the harsh economic times,” Johr said.

In the absence of the union, Shop Steward Committee member, Pamela Silwer, said they have been very happy about the negotiation process which provided for a healthy relationship between the committee and management.

“All parties understood each other very well during the negotiations leading to a smooth and healthy process. I am particularly happy about the relationship between the Shop Steward Committee and the management of O&L Leisure, and foresee only further great strides going forward,” said Silwer.

The Shop Steward Committee is made up of representatives from each of the four establishments under the O&L Leisure umbrella, and represents the workers at large.

Caption: Standing (F.L.T.R.): O&L Manager: Group Employee Relations, Shane Johr and Petrus Thomas (Shop Steward: Midgard Country Estate). Sitting (F.L.T.R.): Pamela Silwer (Shop Steward: Strand Hotel Swakopmund) and Vivian Kaposambo, O&L Leisure Human Capital Manager.