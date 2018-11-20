MTC records 2.5 million active subscribers

Mobile Telecommunications Company (MTC), announced that as of 9 November, it has reached the 2.5 million active subscribers mark on its books.

The company’s Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer, Tim Ekandjo said MTC has grown its active customer base with 500,000 since 28 February 2012 when they had only 2 million active subscribers.

“This new milestone is testimony of our growth and appreciation for our service, our ability to innovate and keep customers satisfied,” said Ekandjo.

In July 2006, the company reached the 500,000 milestone. Three years later in September of 2008, MTC broke the records book when increased to 1 million active subscribers.

It took the company just a mere two years between September 2010 to reach the 1.5 million and February 2012 to triumph the 2 million mark.

“At MTC we are about investing in world class technologies to ensure that our customers have the best and latest technology experiences like anybody else in a developed country. The introduction of the 081Every1 project where MTC will roll out 524 new sites to ensure 100% population coverage is testimony that we are serious about customer service and ensuring that nobody is excluded from the many benefits that technology offers,” Ekandjo added.

MTC’s calculation is based on active subscriber’s definition by global industry standard, meaning that an active sim subscriber implies that the sim card should have been active in the last 3 months to be defined as such. An inactive sim card lesser than three months is not considered be as an active sim card.