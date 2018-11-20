Wildlife Resorts reflects on the company’s progress throughout the year

By Natasha Jacha.

The Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) reflects on the progress during the year and how the company fared despite the economic challenges that the country is facing.

From a business perspective, Resorts generated N$361 million in revenue for the 2017/18 financial year, which was fuelled by the marketing drive that the company made in addition to the introduction of the Kavango Zambezi (KAZA) tour package.

This package alone attracted a lot of interest at ITB Berlin and the Africa Showcase: North America roadshow that Resorts attended.

The company also went on a cost-cutting drive that yielded very positive results. For instance, in 2013 the company’s cost of sales was standing at 72% and was brought down to 43% this year with next year’s target being 35% which is the industry standard.

In reaching the targets, NWR has been hard at work in finalising its Khorixas training institution.

“The key focus of the institution will be equipping our staff members and other interested individuals on the best practices within the hospitality industry. The lodging will still be open to the general public and will be catered to by the students. We anticipate opening it at the beginning of 2019 officially,” said the NWR Managing Director, Zelna Hengari.

Additionally, NWR also introduced its revised NamLeisure cards which for the first time started offering a 25% discount on meals and activities along with a student card.

“Looking at the current interest on the cards, it is safe to say that they have tremendously assisted our domestic travellers to enjoy all that NWR has to offer at discounted rates. Over the past few months, we have seen a huge uptake from first-time buyers due to the additional discounts now on offer,” said Anna Onen, Resorts sales and reservations manager.

In order to reward the tour operators who have been supplying the business with a great deal of ots clientele, they held a specific function to reward its top performing tour operators.

“This event was a testament to the value that we place on our partners in addition to our appreciation of them,” said Mufaro Njabulo Nesongano, NWR corporate communications and online media manager.

In giving back to the community, Resorts hosted some primary school learners from across the capital city at its Hardap resort under its Enviro-Kidz programme. The programme aims at educating learners on the importance of looking after their environment.

“Due to the huge interest that we received, we will take in more learners and also include learners from around the country next year. We aim to afford them an equal opportunity to experience Namibia’s national parks and to learn about how important they are to us as a country”, said Nesongano.

In solidifying its ability to host big tour groups, NWR undertook over 50 bikers through the KAZA countries (Angola, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe) in less than ten days. The tour aimed to showcase the most significant conservation area in the world as well as expose the bikers to the various communities within these areas.

Caption: Ms. Zelna Hengari, NWR Managing Director.