Namibia, Guinea Bissau share spoils – Brave Warriors remain on top

NFA – The Brave Warriors and Guinea Bissau played to a thrilling goalless draw at the Sam Nujoma Satdium in Windhoek in their 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals qualifiers to remain top of Group K on eight points each.

With Zambia and Mozambique, each on four points to play in Maputo on Sunday, Namibia and Guinea Bissau crossed swords at a packed Sam Nujoma Stadium and produced a tantalizing encounter with so much goalmouth action that eventually ended goalless.

After the match both coaches were satisfied with a point an apiece and looking forward to final match day in March 2016 when Namibia visits Zambia and Bissau host Mozambique.

“We will take the point and look at the last game to make sure we qualify. We are disappointed with the result today after so many chances, football had other ideas. We did not know we could have so many chances and we should credit the boys. We still have a chance to qualify”, said Mannetti.

“Namibia is a good team and they showed in the first match we won last year and we came here prepared. We wait for Mozambique and we must win, final game, anything is possible”, stated coach Baciro Cande.

The group winner and the runner-up will qualify for the 32nd edition of the Total African Cup of Nations to be played in Cameroon from 15 June to 13 July 2019.