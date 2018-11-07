MTC, Huawei partner to offer the market with cloud product solutions

By Natasha Jacha.

Telecommunications solutions provider, MTC collaborated with the Chinese global ICT leader, Huawei to offer the market with cloud product solutions, the “MTC Secure Cloud.”

MTC in a statement Thursday said the cloud is innovatively designed to offer steady excellent data security and smooth back-up system on its virtual data centres.

“We are indeed very happy to be associated with Huawei enabling MTC to roll out these services, to maintain our position in the market; our clients and customers will remain the winners as we are embarking upon another road of digital transformation, MTC will help enterprises deliver a successful digital transformation,” said Elvis Nashilongo, Chairperson of Board, MTC.

MTC Secure Cloud service solutions is an additional range to the company’s products and services’ portfolio which will facilitate, manage and offer enterprises a smooth and shielded access to the digital space at an effective cost.

MTC’s IT General Manager, Patrick Mushimba indicated that digital migration is upon us and physical data infrastructure is being phased out.

“Generally, it is becoming more difficult and expensive to keep up with the growing storage needs, whilst correspondingly needing to establish disaster recovery system thereto and for an enterprise to set-up, an entire data centre could be double the cost if not quadruple the cost of hosting these in the cloud,” he added.

Meanwhile, the MTC Secure Cloud service comes a just a week after the company launched its fibre optic fast internet solutions for businesses.

The service is said to be available to customers as of March next year.

Caption: Lu Baoqiang: Huawei VP Southern Africa Region, Tim Ekandjo: MTC Chief Corp Officer; Engelbrecht Nawatiseb: Namibian Deputy ICT Minister, Elvis Nashilongo: MTC Board Chair, Patience Kanalelo: MTC Chief Legal Officer and Li Ran Huawei: VP Southern Africa Region.