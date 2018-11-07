Football Premiership to kick off this weekend

NFA – The 2018/19 MTC Premiership will kick off this weekend at various stadiums in the country. The opening match of the 2018/19 will see Tura Magic FC battle it out with Orlando Pirates at the Sam Nujoma Stadium on Friday at 20h00.

This was revealed at the Am Weinberg Boutique Hotel in Windhoek where the League and its two main sponsors, MTC and FNB Namibia launched the 2018/2019 Season.

Head of Human Capital and Cooperate Affairs at MTC Tim Ekandjo was excited about the long awaited kick off of the league.

“We are very pleased to launch the long awaited MTC Premiership, our association with the League marks exactly 18 years today and it is about time we start preparing for our 20th Anniversary. Today we have invested NS 133 million which is a drastic improvement with the five hundred and sixty thousand, nine hundred and forty two which we started with back in 2003. Today we grow that investment to N$ 15.4 million per annum.

He also added that to illustrate their passion and commitment as a sponsor despite the League not growing professionally.

“The league still doesn’t have a professional status, it hasn’t grown over the years, and it still remains the same. Usually you have a sponsor saying “Wait a minute, I cannot give you more if your status in terms of professionalism remains the same” however we continue giving in the best interest of players and not demand but we have come of age and the leadership of the League needs to move towards the vision of professionalism” added Ekandjo.

Ekandjo was also pleased with the promotion of Okahandja United as it is the first club in Namibia with a town name. Inhabitants of Okahandja will have no other option but support the team.

He further more went on to state that MTC and NBC are ingoing talks about televising the League games, the true value of the League cannot be extracted by televising our games. Television creates advertising opportunities and revenue.

“It is my pleasure to inform you about the latest developments in the League: This format this year will be different from the other seasons; firstly there will be single headers meaning each club will be one game every week. This will help improve the quality of the league (games) and give players more time to rest before their next games. Secondly, the games have been given the right to elect were they want to play their home games. This will help to give mileage to the League and Sponsors and it is basically taking the game to the people” said League Vice Chairman, Boni Paulinho.

Patrick Kauta, Chairman of the League closed of the programme by congratulating the promoted clubs, Military School now known as Okahandja United,Young Brazillians and Julinho FC. He also gave praise to MTC and FNB for ensuring that 418 youths per year are gainfully occupied with sports.

Clubs also had their grants increased from N$65,000 to N$114,280 monthly by the league.