Corporates contribute to the upliftment of Otavi’s community – hand over sporting facilities

The refurbished Otavi Courts were handed over to the Town Council, by companies responsible for the renovations. The work amounted to more than N$3.3 million of which N$2.5 million came from Ohorongo Cement.

The Ohorongo Otavi Community Trust (OOCT), B2Gold, Dundee Precious Metals Tsumeb Community Trust and Agra Limited invested to revamp volleyball, netball and basketball courts to ensure proper support towards the social activities that will enhance the living standards of the residents of Otavi.

Markus Damaseb, one of the trustees said they acknowledged that the town needed development and if the facility is managed and maintained can be the driving force for development in the town.

“The main objective of this partnership is geared towards the uplifting of communities in an effort to maintain a balance between the economy and environments in which the various businesses operate,” he added.

Damaseb called upon the community to utilize the facility to the maximum as he believes that future stars can emerge from the facility and that it has the potential to increase economic activities at the town.

Mayor of Otavi, Hon. Martha Shipanga, commended the partners and said their act is a demonstration of how the private sector can collectively organise themselves to improve the social development of the communities.

“This facility will go a long way to keep the youth, the active old persons and people with disabilities to be engaged in a healthy and happy lifestyle through sports and recreation, therefore improving the living standard and well being of Otavi Town residents,” she added.

She advised the community to approach town council’s office to make the relevant booking arrangements and to keep it in excellent condition after use.