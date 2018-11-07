Recycle Forum launches first ever on-line site to promote environmentally friendly practices

The Namibia Recycle Forum (RNF)’s intensified its quest to improve waste management and recycling systems to tackle environmental issues with the launch of the country’s very first ‘Green Directory’.

The on-line directory will reflect not only manufacturers and suppliers of green or environmental related products and services in the country, but it will also lists organisations, that have a vested interest in promoting or offer environmentally friendly practices.

Coordinator of the RNF, Anita Witt in a statement said the need for such a central information service was clear, given the number of enquiries received by the organization.

“Although originally intended only for the waste management industry, the increasing trend of environmental consciousness on so many levels by not only individuals but also the corporate sector, resulted in the decision to expand the categories to include a larger variety of services and products,” she added.

According to Witt all citizens that offer a green-related product or service, ranging from solar to bio-friendly products, to the removal of building rubble, have been encouraged and welcomed to register on the site.

Meanwhile as the site expands, it is hoped to include retailers and outlets that focus on reduced packaging, those that offer the refilling of containers, in an effort to minimize waste, she added.

“It is also envisaged to cover the hospitality industry and highlight which establishments are eco-friendly by limiting single use items such as disposable and plastic straws, cups and cutlery,” she said.

The Chairperson of RNF, Gloudi de Beer described the directory as ‘perfectly timed’, with the growing interest in recycling and go-green campaigns in the country.

De beer said over the past year the country has shown increased concern with regards to the environmental footprint, with a significant number of new initiatives being borne from this new dawn.

Registration on the site will be free of charge, and can be done via the RNF’s website http://rnf.com.na/green-directory/