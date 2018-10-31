Sevens rugby team backed by breweries to participate in Kenya’s annual Safari tournament

The national 7s rugby team is set to leave for Nairobi, Kenya on Wednesday for the annual Safari 7s tournament.

The Safari 7’s tournament, which has grown to be one of the most anticipated sporting events on the continent with more than 20 participating teams from Africa and abroad, will take place from 9-11 November.

The Managing Director of Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL), Wessie van der Westhuizen in a statement Tuesday announced NBL’s full support (through its premium beer brand Windhoek Draught).

During his handover address, van der Westhuizen emphasized on NBL’s commitment to contributing to, and supporting the future of sports, including the development of local talent.

“NBL is committed to the O&L Group purpose of ‘Creating a future, enhancing life’, and this include sports in Namibia as well as our athletes of sport. After all, our athletes are our most important asset when it comes to the game. While this is a once-off sponsorship that include all expenses for this specific tournament for the National 7’s team, we have to sit down and look at the future of this code in Namibia holistically, and the maintenance thereof,” he added.

Van der Westhuizen further encouraged the team, represented by team Captain Aurelio Plato at the official sponsorship announcement, to make the country proud.

Meanwhile, the Namibia Rugby Union (NRU) president, Corrie Mensah during his address expressed gratefulness at NBL for stepping on board and supporting the team in this tournament. Mensah: “We are extremely grateful for the support which is a definite boost for the team to make Namibia proud and we look forward to a great future in our relationship with NBL.”

Caption – NBL Managing Director, Wessie van der Westhuizen (left) and Namibia Rugby Union (NRU) president, Corrie Mensah (right) enjoying a moment at the announcement of NBL’s sponsorship – through its beer brand Windhoek Draught – of the Namibia National 7s team traveling to Nairobi, Kenya for the annual Safari 7s tournament, while team captain, Aurelio Plato looks on.