Get a loan to stay tech savvy – Nedbank introduces new TechLoan Offering

By Natasha Jacha.

Nedbank Namibia in partnership with the iStore launched the TechLoan Offering as a new offering that will allow customers to purchase Apple products, including phones, laptops and tablets through financing offered by Nedbank.

Speaking at the event last week, Nedbank Chief financial Officer, JG van Graan said the innovative loan was justly born from innovative thinking.

“I stand here proud to say that a team of four of our highest performing Nedbankers, all of whom recently completed our Management Development Programme (MDP) with Stellenbosch University, were the brain power behind this loan, investigating the feasibility as well as its benefits to our clients,” he added.

The MDP is part of the bank’s Human Capital Development Programme, which provides professionals with learning and development opportunities in banking across the country.

It is a flagship programme, which feeds into the identification, development and retention of talent in the bank’s business.

Van Graan said the graduates involved in making the TechLoan a reality are: Shirlene Brits, Jose Mathews, Portia Timbo, Wilma Kruger and Andries Swartz.

“We are grateful for being able to partner with such a world-renowned brand and professional establishment, who offers top of the range devices and excellent client service,” he added.

Meanwhile, according to van Graan the loan, which is available to new and existing clients, will not only provide them with easy access to banking through our Mobile App but it will also connect clients to endless possibilities, in terms of information, education, and self-expression.

Caption: Portia Timbo, Jose Mathews and Shirlene Brits are some of the Nedbank Namibia employees who conceptualized the Nedbank TechLoan.