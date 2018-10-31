Rugby squad off to Europe to prep for 2019 World Cup – De la Harpe to lead pack

The national senior men’s rugby squad will jet off to Russia on Saturday for their Europe tour, Namibia Rugby stated this week.

The End of Year Rugby Tour is scheduled by World Rugby for all participating countries that have qualified for the Rugby World Cup 2019.

The team’s first hurdle will be against Russia on 10 November followed by Spain on 17 November and then they will conclude the tour with Portugal on 24 November.

The tour aims to re-establish the team’s playing philosophy, prepare the team to be competitive in every test played as well as to blood some of the outstanding young players.

Head coach, Phil Davies this week selected Darryl de la Harpe and vice captained Rohan Kitshoff for the tour.

Davies said he chose both players as he believes they have served Namibia with distinction over a long period of time and will, alongside Chrysander Botha and Renaldo Bothma give the squad a positive leadership edge.

Despite the national team not having played a competitive match since August, Davies expects his team to deliver their best.

“We find ourselves with an almighty challenge in front of us against the likes of Russia and Spain who are above us in the world rankings,” he added.

“However one thing I know about our boys is their attitude and pride when they pull on the National jersey of Namibia is unbowed, herefore we expect to challenge every opposition in a very competitive, proud Namibian way,” he added.

According to the statement after the tour the management team plans to undertake a robust review and experiences gained over the past three years will be discussed and prioritised in order to learn and devise a detailed plan that will take the national team towards a successful World Cup.