Five medical students equipped with tablets preloaded with the application versions of the world’s best-selling medical textbook

By Natasha Jacha.

Mandela Washington Fellow, Wilfried Mbamba, handed over tablets to five medical students studying at the University of Namibia (UNAM)’s School of Medicine at the Hage Geingob Campus, last week.

UNAM’s Hage Geingob Student Representative Council vice-president, Richard Eiaseb said the selection of the recipients was not an easy task since a great need for study-aids exists among students.

According to him the UNAM’s Reach One Serve One welfare foundation was of help in searching for the senior students with the greatest need for electronic study devices were identified to receive the tablets.

Eiaseb said that, these tablets loaded with the application versions of the world’s best-selling medical textbook: the Merck Manual Professional Edition and the Merck Manual Consumer Edition arrived just in time as students are preparing for exams.

“These tablets should not be used as tech devises for day-to-day activities, but rather used to the maximum of your ability for educational purposes. The apps and documents loaded are intended to assist the students with their studies,”said Eiaseb.

Wilfried Mbamba is one of 700 young African leaders that recently visited the United States of America during this year’s Mandela Washington Fellowship program.

During his stay he volunteered at Books for Africa’s warehouse, where he and other African Fellows helped to sort books according to their relevant age group before being shipped to Africa. He and the other volunteering Fellows were each given tablets to donate to an institute of their choosing in their own countries.

The Books for Africa, is a non-profit organization dedicated to collecting, sorting, shipping, and distributing books to children and adults in Africa. It is the largest shipper of donated text and library books to the African continent, shipping over 28 million books to 49 different countries since 1988.

In 2012 Books for Africa shipped 2.2 million books valued at US$28.3 million to 22 African countries, with an additional 616 computers and 15 brand new law libraries.

Caption: The recipient students in white (one in absentia) show their new tablets donated by Books for Africa. In the front second from left is 2018 Mandela Washington Fellow, Wilfried Mbamba, and second from right is Vice-President of the UNAM Hage Geingob Student Representative Council, Richard Eiaseb. Photo: U.S. Embassy Windhoek.