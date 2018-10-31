FirstRand brings change to the youth with much needed financial assistance

By Natasha Jacha.

FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust recently renewed its support of the Katutura Youth Enterprise Centre (KAYEC), Rundu Centre with a pledge of N$252,813 to support the youth in different programmes.

“This partnership has been ongoing since 2015 and we remain committed to improving the lives of communities and the quality of the environments we operate in,” said, FirstRand Namibia Foundation CSI Manager, Revonia Kahivere.

Last year 162 youth were assisted with various programmes, ranging from educational support in Mathematics and English, to psychosocial support which includes, life skills, and harassment and discrimination counselling.

Together with the Namibia Cycling Federation, the children and especially the girls, have been taught how to ride a bicycle and this programme has proven to be highly popular, Kahivere added.

KAYEC Youth Programme Coordinator, Isanee Ketjivadje said it was possible to start new programmes because of the financial assistance from the FirstRand Namibia Foundation.

“We held a teenage pregnancy awareness day and invited 30 grade 11 learners from Rundu Secondary school to join the 73 KAYEC children, while a social worker from the Ministry of Gender gave a presentation on teenage pregnancy, early child marriage and baby dumping. There was an open discussion and the learners got a chance to ask questions,” she said.

“I have been a KAYEC participant since 2015, I have gained benefits via the support. As a participant I have also benefited academically through all the activities I have been involved in. I would like to appreciate the FirstRand Namibia,”said Laura Nangolo, one of the KAYEC participants

Additionally, an entrepreneur skills training workshop was also held with the aim of teaching the participants how to start a sustainable business.

“During the workshop participants did a feasibility study and became familiar with marketing, bookkeeping, cashbook and sales journal, while also being able to visit two irrigation farms”, added Ketjivadje.

Caption: Illarius Geraldoh, Business Manager FNB Rundu, Loide Kasita, KAYEC Youth Officer, Jeanet Ntemwa, FNB Rundu Manager with children of the Kayec programme.