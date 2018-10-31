MTC brings faster fibre network to businesses

Mobile telecommunications firm, MTC, this week launched its fibre optic solutions for businesses in the country.

Fiber offers a reliable and fast internet and allows the management of multiple devices with ease, giving the much-needed convenience for businesses, one of which is cloud services.

MTC’s Acting CEO, Thinus Smit at the launch in Windhoek said this will be a remarkable solution will transform the connectivity landscape in the country.

“As a full service communications solution and internet service provider, MTC continues to keep up with the ever-growing changes and we continue to make new technology innovations to be able to provide the best internet service supported by the latest infrastructure and reliable networks for the people of Namibia,” added Smit.

According to Smit the need for higher bandwidth in the country’s businesses is rising.

Meanwhile MTC’s general manager of Information Technology, Patrick Mushimba said Namibia is currently experiencing a trend where services that were previously on local servers at each individual company are now moving to the Internet as cloud-based services, in addition the use of video services in businesses is also increasing.

Currently the company is laying more fibre cables connected to the roadside cabinets and from the cabinets the company will be able to direct fibre lines directly to business premises, with the least turn over and minimal installation timeframe as possible.

Caption: (LtoR) – MTC’s Tim Ekandjo, MTC’s Acting CEO, Thinus Smit and the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology Permanent Secretary Mbeuta Ua-Ndjarakana.