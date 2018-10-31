Airbus BizLab invites African startups in drone and related technology to submit applications

Toulouse, 30 October 2018 – Airbus this week announced the launch of its second edition of #Africa4Future, a joint accelerator programme between Airbus’ global aerospace accelerator BizLab and Make-IT in Africa, a programme of the German development agency, the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).

Startups have until the end of November 2018 to submit their applications to join the 6-months accelerator programme.

First launched in 2017, the #Africa4Future initiative was created by Airbus BizLab with the objective to encourage and support entrepreneurship in Africa. The continent’s young and increasingly techno-savvy population is likely to be the driving force behind Africa’s socio-economic development. Setting up an entrepreneurship eco-system requires investment and collaboration. Through #Africa4future, Airbus seeks to build bridges between the aerospace industry and the different players in Africa.

For this second edition, Airbus calls for African tech start-ups that are actively working on solutions related to unmanned logistics and remote sensing technology, including automation and drones, electrification, blockchain, artificial intelligence, data analytics and material composites and manufacturing.

The joint programme will be implemented by the MEST and Innocircle consortium, two organisations with a significant presence and deep knowledge of entrepreneurial ecosystems in Africa.

Startups can submit applications for the programme until 30th November, 2018 via https://www.airbus-bizlab.com/africa4future. Following review, ten applicants will be chosen for the opportunity to join #Africa4Future, a six-month acceleration programme, starting on 07 January, 2019.

The call for startups took place during the release of The Great Enabler: Aerospace in Africa – a White Paper on the role of aerospace technologies and their impact on socio-economic development in Africa. The extensive report looks at how different segments of the industry can address a core set of challenges on the continent by increasing access to healthcare; by making African agriculture more competitive and sustainable; promoting education, training and innovation; empowering businesses with innovative products and solutions; and breaking down barriers to the movement of people and goods across Africa.

The White Paper can be downloaded at: www.airbus.com/company/worldwide-presence/africa-middle-east.html