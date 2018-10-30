Football Association bring a case against president

Namibia Football Association (NFA) impeached their president Frans Mbidi over various allegations of misconduct, according to the NFA website on Monday.

An executive committee was convened last week and the details emerged on Sunday. Vice-president Naftal Ngalangi informed the committee of Mbidi’s sacking. Ngalangi will take the post temporarily and the successor will be selected at the NFA Congress on Jan. 12, 2019.

Mbidi has been accused of failing to convene Executive Committee metings as per NFA statutes; failing to implement excecutive committe decisions; being untruthful and misrepresenting executive committee resolutions to FIFA and CAF, as well as being disloyal to the NFA.