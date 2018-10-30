Graceful lodge opens in the Namib Desert

The Gondwana Collection Namibia will open its new lodge, The Desert Grace in the endless expanse of the Namib on 1 November.

The Desert Grace was built using a unique environmentally friendly construction design and

is situated 60 km north of Sesriem on the C 19.

The main building material consists of sandbags that were filled on site. The natural building material has excellent sound and thermal insulation qualities.

This new lodge is equipped with its own water recycling plant; and the energy supply is largely covered by solar energy. Even the walkways feature recycled glass, glinting in the sunlight to offer guests the opportunity to walk on the stars.

Gondwana in a statement encouraged tourists to join a guided half-day excursion to highest dunes on Earth at Sossusvlei.

“Enjoy an e-bike tour and the adventurous Scorpion Night Walk, or simply explore our well-marked walking trails in the vicinity of The Desert Grace. Outdoors, ancient golden desert; indoors, pure love,” they added.

According to Gondwana, graceful spaces and gracious hospitality imbue this modern lodge with its elegance of yesteryear, spirited character and refreshingly stylish interior.

“Sip on a pink gin while appreciating the vast desert scenery from one of the twenty spacious double rooms and four family units, each with its own plunge pool,” they added.

Gondwana said tourists will be able to discover the fossilised dunes and the many other wonders of the Namib Desert on a Dune Drive around the Gondwana Namib Park, which borders the World Natural Heritage site, the Namib Sand Sea.