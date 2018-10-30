National Theatre to stage ‘Sisters’ on Thursday and Friday

The National Theatre of Namibia will stage its first director’s lab production titled ‘Sisters’ for two consecutive days on 1 and 2 November at 19h00. Tickets go for N$80. Students and pensioners pay N$50 and are available at all Computicket outlets.

Written and Directed by Jenny Kandenge, the upcoming thriller play follows Jeffery (Nashawn Marenga) and Selina (Lahja Haufiku), who share a strong bond, believing that they are indestructible together, at least until Joy (Monica Iyambo) comes along.

The story unfolds when Jeffery plans a dinner date for Joy, who in turn has a plan with her sister, Alicia (Mikiros //Garoes), to uncover the truth about their younger sister, Amy’s death. The night turns into a cat and mouse game, as Joy tries to get Jeffery to let his guard down while the threat of Selina works to find out the motives behind Joy’s visit. It’s an evening of revenge and deceit, a built up of sibling rivalry as they all work to outsmart each other to find what the other is hiding.

Writer and Director, Kandenge, who won an award for best script in 2017 for her thriller play Ominous, said that her latest offering explores sibling bonds and how far one would go for them.

The inspiration for the script, Kandenge said, came from a discussion she had with someone, adding that the entire premise of the play came from the question of ‘what would you do if you were in a room with someone who killed someone close to you?’