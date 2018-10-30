OYO dance troupe to give back to the community

The Ombetja Yehinga Organisation (OYO) dance troupe will now give back to their communities by embarking on a series of performances in November and December in both Windhoek and the Kunene Region, following their returng from the Netherlands, t.

Dr Philippe Talavera, Director of OYO said they will bring performances to the informal settlements, because not everybody can come to town to the national theatre for instance. “It is important for us to go to the people, because performances should be for all,” he added.

He said that they will perform three of their repertoire pieces, Thiasus, to take or not to take and Betrayed in Havana in front of U-Save, on 5 November in Hakahana next to the open market on 6 November, in Havana at the soccer field on 7 November, at Otjomuise 8de Laan on 8 November, in Otjomuise 7de Land 9 November and at Ombili One Nation A on 10 November.

“All show will start at 17:00 and entrance is free thanks to the support from UNAIDS and all shows have been planned in collaboration with the local councillors,” he said.

Talavera highlighted that they also chose the Kunene region because it has recently been flagged as the region doing the worst in terms of HIV/AIDS treatment adherence. “In the region, it seems there are still many barriers, as people may start their treatment but then stop, we therefore chose the Kunene Region for an intervention from 26 November to 5 December, to coincide with World AIDS Day,” he added.

He said they will have 16 performances all over the region, reaching out especially to young people and pieces presented in the Kunene Region will include, to take or not to take, what is love?, and I have a choice. “This program is jointly supported by UNICEF, UNAIDS and UNESCO,” he concluded.