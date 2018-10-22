Eco Atlantic Oil look for new partner after Tullow pulls plug on joint venture in Namibia

Oil and gas exploration company, Eco Atlantic Oil and Gas Lt Friday in a statement Friday said it received a formal notice from Tullow Namibia Limited that it is unable to either enter into the Second Renewal Period under the PEL30 license or to make a financial commitment to drilling on the Block.

According to the statement on the website in accordance with the JV parties 2014 Farm Out Agreement, the agreement required Tullow to make a financial commitment to drilling one exploration well before renewing its interest in the Second Renewal Period in Q1 2019, and, in the event that a well was not drilled having entered the Second Renewal Period, pay Eco a significant penalty.

“Tullow’s decision is as a result of its own proposed farm in partner, ONGC, as announced on 21 November 2017, now withdrawing from their agreement with Tullow on PEL30 and so due to exploration budget prioritisation Tullow will now transfer their 25% working interest to Eco,” the statement read.

As a result, Eco has had the 1,100 km2 3D survey, full processing and interpretation and past costs all paid for by Tullow and it will now receive back Tullow’s Working interest.

On completion of the transfer, Eco will now hold a 57.5% Working Interest in the Cooper Block.

Meanwhile with more than three and a half years still to drill on the Cooper Block under the terms of the licence, and with a drill ready target the company has already started discussions with potential farm-in partners to replace Tullow and to jointly drill the Osprey Prospect.

Eco’s other partner on the Cooper Block, Azinam Ltd, has previously announced that it would like to proceed with further exploration of the block, including the drilling of a well.

Gil Holzman, CEO of Eco in the statement said, “We thank Tullow for our four years’ carried partnership on the Cooper block and for advancing it through extensive 3D studies, interpretation, and targets selection all the way to now being drill ready.”

“As partners on both sides of the Atlantic, we understand Tullow’s drilling budget prioritisation. This reflects a shift in both Tullow’s and Eco’s priorities towards Guyana. Guyana clearly remains the focus for both partners, as recently announced by senior executives of both companies. The opportunity the companies share on the Orinduik Block in Guyana is outstanding, with much lower near-term risk, following the amazing success of ExxonMobil on the adjacent Stabroek block and our own 3D data interpetation. We expect 2019 to be a significant and defining year for Eco,” he added.

Meanwhile, Colin Kinley, COO of Eco said they are discussing the Cooper Block with other potential industry partners, as there are many parties currently seeking additional opportunities in the Walvis Basin as Exxon, Total, and the other majors are now moving into the area as exploration matures.