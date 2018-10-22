German charity Support Ulm sends medical beds for invalid patients

Julieta Kavetuna, Alexia Manombe-Ncube and Esther Mbathera were the first three Namibians who this week tested the durability of ten new medical beds received by the health ministry for invalid patients who are semi-permanently dependent on a good bed.

The health Deputy Minister, the disability Deputy Minister and the Ohorongo PRO represented their employers at a small function earlier this week where the German charity, Support Ulm e.V. shipped ten special beds and mattresses to the health authorities for use in public health facilities.

Deputy Minister Manombe-Ncube graciously received the beds saying that they will help improve the lives of bedridden patients. “I can not not stop thanking Support Ulm e.V, the Ohorongo Otavi Community Trust and the Ministry of Health and Social Services for this supportive gesture. It will make a significant difference in the lives of people with disabilities. Disability in general is costly and need a concerted effort from all stakeholders to help restore the dignity of the disabled. Many people with disabilities perish because they do not have basic needs such as medical beds that can prolong their lives.”

Deputy Minister Kavetuna agreed adding that the donation will contribute to the ministry’s vision of taking health care to the people.

Ohorongo’s Mbathera said “The generosity and enthusiasm of Support Ulm e.V over the past 10 years have ensured that we leave a legacy of excellence in health delivery that meets the health demands of all Namibians.

“When this request came I agreed because we talk a lot about taking services to the people. This donation will give us an opportunity to take care of people in their environment. The beds are comfortable and will help prevent patients developing bedsores and/or further injuries,” said Hon. Kavetuna.