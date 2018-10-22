Perfect combination of sun, sea and sand at the penultimate Timeout Beach volleyball series in November

The sixth and penultimate Timeout Beach Series event of the year, the Fabupharm Swakop Masters, will be hosted at the Mole Beach, Swakopmund, on 3 and 4 November.

According to Series and Tournament Director, James Verrinder the games will start on both days at 8am and the finals will be around 1pm on Sunday.

Categories will include 2-a-side Men, Ladies, Social and Mixed Youth as well as a 4-a-side Social Mixed (one female on court at all times) and the deadline for entries is 1 November.

The competition will see top beach volleyball athletes taking part, including; Conrad Johannes and Rosi Hennes (King & Queen of the Beach 2018).

“We are very excited to welcome back Fabupharm as tournament sponsor after sponsoring the Swakop Masters event every year since 2015. We are very thankful for their support and are looking forward to working with them again for this event,” the organisers added.

Meanwhile the Timeout Beach Series 2018 remaining dates are as follows: Bank Windhoek Beach Bash Volleyball 22 December Langstrand, Erongo.

The categories will include: Pro 4-a-side Mixed and Social 4-a-side Mixed (one female on court at all time and a maximum of 6 athletes per team).

The entry will be N$2000 for the Diamond package, which includes volleyball team entry and 6 exclusive VIP passed to the Tafel Lite Beach Bash 2018; Gold package (N$1300) which includes volleyball team entry and 6 exclusive general access passes to the Tafel Lite Beach Bash 2018, while the Silver package (N$800) includes volleyball team entry only and no access to the Tafel Lite Beach Bash 2018.