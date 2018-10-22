Windhoek-based SADC renewable energy centre to unlock energy generation capacity

The Southern African Development Community’s (SADC) energy generation capacity can be sustainable, however it requires commitment through new, smart, ambitious and effective approaches, according to the Minister of Mines and Energy, Hon Tom Alweendo.

Alweendo said this on occasion of the launch of the Southern African Development Community Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (SACREEE) in Windhoek this week.

SACREEE was established collectively in 2015 by SADC member states to support and coordinate regional projects based on renewable energy which have a meaningful impact on the lives of SADC citizens

In a statement Alweendo said that SACREEE will ensure that sustainable growth of any renewable power business will require the analysis of the interconnected and grid integration with variable power.

“I am glad to note that Southern African Power Pool and Regional Energy Regulatory Agency are working together with SACREEE to provide researched models for the amount of renewable energy that can be interconnected to the grid,” he added.

According to the minister, the region requires an energy sector that will provide reliable and affordable energy to meet the aspirations of its citizens’ modern and healthy lifestyles.

Alweendo said Namibia has taken big strides in the growth of renewable energy and the involvement of Independent Power Producers.

“Commendable efforts have led to 18 Independent Power Producers that have signed Power Purchase Agreements with NamPower to supply 170 MW of renewable energy generation projects by 2020. As at September 2018, 11 renewable energy power plants have been commissioned, and contributes 55 MW to the country’s electricity supply,” he added.

Meanwhile he believes SACREEE will constantly engage countries and assist in the development of renewable energy and energy efficiency systems.