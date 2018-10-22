HTC launches blockchain phone Exodus 1, to be sold in cryptocurrency

By Neo Sesinye

In May 2018, we heard rumours of HTC launching a blockchain smartphone. Fast forward to Tuesday, the Taiwanese phone maker has started taking orders for its new blockchain smartphone.

HTC said it developed its own cryptocurrency wallet called Zion to make its new phone function as a hardware cryptocurrency wallet.

According to HTC, the Exodus 1 will offer the premium features of its flagship smartphones, while including blockchain software and a cold storage wallet for storing cryptocurrency keys and other personal data.

The company is marketing the device not just to cryptocurrency users but anyone who wants to “take back control” of their personal data.

Cryptokitties is the first in a planned range of apps for a blockchain marketplace and crypto gaming apps store from HTC.

Related: HTC’s new Exodus is a blockchain smartphone

The game uses the same system as blockchain to collect unique virtual cats and will be available on other devices as well, starting with the HTC U12+.

The company is inviting other developers to distribute their blockchain games, collectibles and non-fungible tokens through its storefront, and is also working with Bitmark, the crypto-based digital ownership project.

Other features of the Exodus smartphone include the Android OS, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, IP68 water and dust resistance, 6-inch Quad HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 16MP dual rear cameras and 8MP dual front cameras. (IT News Africa).