Less than a quarter of children enrolled in early childhood development programme – UN

The United Nations (UN) System has said that less than a quarter of children in the country are enrolled in an early childhood development programme (ECD).

The system in the country revealed this on Wednesday during the UN System in Namibia celebrations of the 73rd anniversary of the UN, UN Day, with the local community under the theme ‘#UnitedwithUNNamibia’.

As part their celebration of UN Day, UN Namibia staff members, led by UN Resident Coordinator a.i. Rachel Odede and UNDP Namibia Representative a.i. Izumi Morota-Alakija, and the Ministry of Education spent time with children and teachers at Humble Care Centre, an Early Childhood Development (ECD) centre in Goreangab.

Aluteni Christian Nangolo, who runs Humble Care Centre with his wife Josephina Tsamases,

during the visit by delegates thanked the UN for the support and hopes to provide children with knowledge and skills.

“Giving children a solid foundation in the early years is the best investment society can make in ensuring they succeed in life,”he added.

UN Namibia donated educational materials to help build that foundation, and is committed to ensuring that no child is left behind, in line with national and international development agendas.

The UN Namibia also donated two trees and a water tank, which will be delivered to the site as trees play an important role in keeping our air clean and reducing pollution.

According to the system Namibia has made great strides in line with national and international development, but there are concerns about violence against, abuse and maltreatment of older persons and in particular older women in Namibia and youth employment stands at close to 40%.

Reiterating the UN’s support in addressing these challenges, Odede said, the partnership framework with the government outlines their plan of action to ensure the eradication of poverty and inequality.

“The Global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are also clear, we must end poverty, protect the environment and ensure prosperity for all,” she said.

Odede said that the UN in the country remains committed to upholding dignity and human rights for all people, protecting and eradicating poverty, to ensure that no one is left behind.

UN Day commemorates the anniversary of the entry into force of the UN Charter in 1945. With the ratification of this founding document by the majority of its signatories, including the five permanent members of the Security Council, the United Nations officially came into being.