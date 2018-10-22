All is set for 60th annual Windhoek Oktoberfest this weekend

Preparation for the 60th annual Windhoek Oktoberfest is well underway, and ready to host guests from all corners of the country, and the globe.

Brought to you by Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL), SKW, and Pupkewitz BMW, the 2018 Windhoek Oktoberfest is scheduled for 26 and 27 October, and in Cape Town, South Africa (for the 4th consecutive year) on 2 and 3 November, at the Meerendal Wine Estate, Durbanville.

Tickets to the Windhoek Oktoberfest are available at any Pick & Pay (PnP) outlet in the country, or can be purchased online through Webtickets.

Annually the Windhoek Oktoberfest hosts close to 5000 festival goers and the same can be expected for this year, according to Chairman of the Windhoek Oktoberfest committee, Norbert Wurm.

Tents are already up and the set-up is in strong progress at the Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW) – host of the annual Windhoek Oktoberfest.

“SKW is super-excited for this year’s event,” said SKW Chairman, Vincent Molzahn. According to Molzahn, Windhoek Oktoberfest goers can expect a change in the lay-out for 2018.

“As always, we are very excited to host the 2018 Windhoek Oktoberfest, and even more excited that we are celebrating the 60th anniversary of this outstanding cultural festival in the country. There will definitely be a change in the layout of the venue this year. We deemed this necessary after 7 years since the last time we changed the layout. It is time for something different again,” said Molzahn.

The Oktoberfest hosts a perfect mix of traditional games for all ages, accompanied by good traditional Bavarian cuisine and world class entertainment from the original Oktoberfest band from Munich, Germany, the Kirchdorfer band, which will this year also share the stage with Die Broers.

Caption: Tents are up and ready at the Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW) for the annual 2018 Windhoek Oktoberfest this coming weekend. The website: www.oktoberfestnamibia.com can be visited for more information on the Windhoek Oktoberfest, as well as details on the Shazam #BeerForAYear competition.