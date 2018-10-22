Saints grab Premier League title completing their 2018 hat trick

Men’s hockey team, the Saints, just booked their third winning title this past weekend when they won the Bank Windhoek National Field Hockey Premier League. Earlier in the year, this team also won the Night and Indoor League championships.

Second in the Premier League are former champions, Windhoek Old Boys with DTS third, BDO Wanderers fourth and NUST fifth.

“All the hard work has paid off,” said Saints coach, Ruan Oosthuizen. “Our plan for the future is to maintain our level of play and competitiveness, continue building the Saints brand of play and developing our players, more especially from our lower leagues as spots are opening up in the Premier League since most of our players will be leaving to further their studies abroad,” he continued.

Oosthuizen commented “Saints will continue to work hard next season in defence of their championship titles. I believe we have now proven ourselves to be a dominant force in the men’s hockey.”

In the Men’s National Reserve League, the Saints team also took the honours after convincingly beating coastal team, X-Team 5-0. This came after nailbiting semi-finals in which X-Team beat Windhoek Old Boys and Saints beat Masters. For the third and fourth spots, Masters had to battle Windhoek Old Boys whom they defeated 6-4.

First in the Women’s National Reserve League is BDO Wanderers, second Saints, third DTS and fourth X-Team.

The remaining fixtures are played this coming weekend at Windhoek High School’s hockey fields.