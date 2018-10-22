CAF General Secretaries Academy Seminar to improve governance

NFA – Participants at the first-ever CAF GS Academy Seminar which is organized by CAF in partnership with the UEFA taking place in Windheok ,Namibia, are implored to improve on good governance and transparency.

The General Secretaries workshop stared this week and will conclude on Friday 26 October at Am Weinberg Boutique Hotel in Windheok.

Welcoming the delegates to Namibia, Roger Kambatuku, Executive Committee member of the Namibia Football Association (NFA) calls on participants to embrace the workshop and learn as much as possible from the UEFA experts.

“This course is important for us to grow the game. UEFA has been successful in many areas of the game and learning and sharing with them is beneficial indeed. Hosting this course as Namibia is a privilege for us as well as we aid the development of the game on the continent”, says Kambatuku.

CAF Deputy General Secretary Essadik Alaoui expects participants to leave Windheok with a different perspective in how they run football affairs on the continent. “To improve the game we engaged UEFA for knowledge and experience sharing for our General Secretaries who are doing a lot for African football. We have to endeavor how to get other stakeholders involved and we call for transparency and tangible plans”, Alaoui states.

UEFA’s Head of International Relation Eve Pasquier, who lead a team of UEFA experts further explains:

“The aim is to help the General Secretaries to be more professional and organized to the standards of today. Those standards call for communication and good governance. The timing is ideal because it is more practical and we have hands on checklists and procedures for the development of the game. We not here to tell them what to do but to assist to incorporate into their daily routines at the Federations”

CAF Executive Committee prescribed the CAF GS Academy initiative directed to the permanent staff of Zonal Unions and CAF member Associations, in order to equip them with tools to enable to improve their performances.

Topics to be covered will be Governance and role of federations, role and responsibilities of General Secretaries; Financial Planning, Monitoring and reporting; People Management, Sponsorship, Public Funds and Communication; Player Development; Player Administration and Game Administration.

The next leg of the CAF GS Academy will be in Ethiopia from 5-9 November 2018, which will be followed by 2 seminars in January 14-19 2019 in Djibouti and then 25 February to 01 March 2019 in Morocco.

Countries represented at the GS Academy Workshop are Namibia, Liberia, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Lesotho, Mozambique, Eswatini, Botswana, Angola, Equatorial Guinea, and Gambia in addition to representation from West African Football Union (WAFU) A Zone.